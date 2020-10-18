Lentz, Doris



May 30, 1953 - October 14, 2020



Doris Loman Lentz, 67 , died on October 14, 2020 at Baptist Hospital Cancer Center in Winston Salem, NC. Doris was born on May 30, 1953 in Winston Salem. She was the daughter of the late Frank Eugene Lentz and Mary Frances Loman and sister to the late Frank E Lentz Jr.



In 1979, sometime after her Mother's death, Doris found a home at Bell House in Greensboro NC. It was a home for those with cerebral palsy. She was one of the four original residents. Doris lived at Bell House for 35 years with the 22 residents there.



She was one of the last residents to leave when it closed in 2014. From there she was a resident in Burlington at Liberty Commons until she moved to Alston Brook Nursing Home in Lexington to be closer to family.



Some of Doris's proudest moments were when she received her GED and being a spokesperson for Bell House and the United Way of Greensboro. She loved participating for the Human Race and her and friend Shelia getting on Scats in their wheelchairs and going shopping at the mall and eating at food court. She loved attending the Special Friends Fishing tournament and Jim's Kids events in ASHEBORO each year. Doris enjoyed traveling. Trips to Texas with family there. Disney World, Myrtle Beach, Dollywood and Carolina Panther Football Games. She even got to go on the field in her wheelchair for pregame. Doris loved the University of North Carolina Tarheels also. She was a big NASCAR fan and loved the #48 car with driver Jimmie Johnson. The highlight of her travels were in 2019. Cruised to The Bahamas from Charleston, SC., she had a great trip with family and her special nurse Amy.



Doris is survived by her nephew , Timothy G Lentz, cousins, Kenneth Lentz (Annaleigh) of Texas, Peggy Lentz (Sheree) Texas, Ann and Anna Scott of Asheboro, Scott Faglier (Kim) of Asheboro, Rhonda Faglier Christenbury of Salisbury, the Hipp Family of Salisbury N.C. and service dog "DUKE"



The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff at Alston Brook Nursing Home, Lexington hospital, Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Cancer Center, and Dr Steven South And Former Bell House staff and Mr Cowles Liipfert and staff for their compassionate care. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19 at 2PM at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Clemmons. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park.



Frank Vogler & Sons



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 18, 2020.