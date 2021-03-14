Menu
Doris Robbins Preyer
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Preyer, Doris Robbins

May 6, 1920 - March 11, 2021

Doris Robbins Preyer, age 100 died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, At Wellspring retirement community in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on May 6, 1920 to Mary W. Robbins and George C Robbins. She was the youngest of 11 children.

Doris came to Greensboro in 1938 to attend Women's College (now UNC-G) and graduated with a B.S. in Secretarial Administration. She went to work at Vick Chemical Co. as an executive secretary where she met William Y. Preyer Jr. and married him in 1944.

As a member of first Presbyterian Church, Doris served as deacon and elder and was active in many activities in the church, especially in pastoral care.

She served for many years on the board of Greensboro Cerebral Palsy and Orthopedic school and later on the Bell House Board.

Doris is survived by daughter Ellen Davis Of Portland Oregon and son Bill Preyer of Thomasville Georgia; 4 grandchildren, Amy Janzen, William Davis, Hannah Chandler and Elizabeth Davis and 21 great-grandchildren who range in age from 24 to 3 years old.

She is pre-deceased by all 10 of her siblings and husband, Bill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greensboro Urban Ministry and Greensboro Young Life.

Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy and Trip Brown
March 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Amazing 100 years.
TENNIE SKLADANOWSKI
March 14, 2021
Ellen, so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. I have such fond memories in your home. First ever sleep over and playing under the piano. Thinking of you my friend.
Katherine Lawing Capps
March 14, 2021
