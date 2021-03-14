Preyer, Doris RobbinsMay 6, 1920 - March 11, 2021Doris Robbins Preyer, age 100 died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, At Wellspring retirement community in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on May 6, 1920 to Mary W. Robbins and George C Robbins. She was the youngest of 11 children.Doris came to Greensboro in 1938 to attend Women's College (now UNC-G) and graduated with a B.S. in Secretarial Administration. She went to work at Vick Chemical Co. as an executive secretary where she met William Y. Preyer Jr. and married him in 1944.As a member of first Presbyterian Church, Doris served as deacon and elder and was active in many activities in the church, especially in pastoral care.She served for many years on the board of Greensboro Cerebral Palsy and Orthopedic school and later on the Bell House Board.Doris is survived by daughter Ellen Davis Of Portland Oregon and son Bill Preyer of Thomasville Georgia; 4 grandchildren, Amy Janzen, William Davis, Hannah Chandler and Elizabeth Davis and 21 great-grandchildren who range in age from 24 to 3 years old.She is pre-deceased by all 10 of her siblings and husband, Bill.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greensboro Urban Ministry and Greensboro Young Life.Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the family.