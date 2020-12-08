Menu
Doris Lambert Sells
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
Sells, Doris Lambert

May 26, 1924 - December 6, 2020

Doris Lambert Sells, 96, went home to be with her Lord December 6, 2020.

A time of "walk through" visiting and fellowship, with social distancing protocol observed, will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Stevens Memorial Baptist Church. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Lakeview Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Jarvis officiating.

A native of Guilford County, Doris was the daughter of the late Leona Thornberry Lambert and Clifford B. Lambert. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Zannie G. Sells, Jr.; sister, Elaine Poe; and brothers, C.B. Lambert, Jr., and Leo Lambert.

She was retired from Cone Hospital following over thirty years of service. Doris was a longtime member of Stevens Memorial Baptist Church. She always loved the time retirement afforded her to be with her family and many friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Those surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Barbara Ann Sells of Greensboro; son, Dwight Sells and Kathy of Browns Summit; her grandson, Curtis Michael Sells of Browns Summit; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stevens Memorial Baptist Church, 3001 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27405.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Stevens Memorial Baptist Church
NC
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry I couldn´t be there,I met her a couple of times,very nice lady. She´ll be missed, The Lord kept her around a long time.thinking of both of you
Carolyn Adkins
December 11, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.
Danny Cole
December 8, 2020
Dwight and Barbara so sorry to hear about your moms passing, so thankful that she is with her Lord and loved ones .. we will continue to lift you and your family in our daily prayers..sorry we can´t be there for the services.
Phil and Cindy Blake
December 8, 2020
