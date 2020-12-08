Sells, Doris Lambert
May 26, 1924 - December 6, 2020
Doris Lambert Sells, 96, went home to be with her Lord December 6, 2020.
A time of "walk through" visiting and fellowship, with social distancing protocol observed, will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Stevens Memorial Baptist Church. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Lakeview Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Jarvis officiating.
A native of Guilford County, Doris was the daughter of the late Leona Thornberry Lambert and Clifford B. Lambert. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Zannie G. Sells, Jr.; sister, Elaine Poe; and brothers, C.B. Lambert, Jr., and Leo Lambert.
She was retired from Cone Hospital following over thirty years of service. Doris was a longtime member of Stevens Memorial Baptist Church. She always loved the time retirement afforded her to be with her family and many friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Those surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Barbara Ann Sells of Greensboro; son, Dwight Sells and Kathy of Browns Summit; her grandson, Curtis Michael Sells of Browns Summit; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stevens Memorial Baptist Church, 3001 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 8, 2020.