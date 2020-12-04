Odell, Doris Ward
Doris Ward Odell, 86, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
A 2 p.m. graveside service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Lebanon Baptist Church cemetery. Viewing hours are 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. Social distancing and masks are required for all events.
Doris was born June 28, 1934 in Guilford County, NC to the late William and Lulabelle Ward. She was a member of Gospel Baptist Church and a retiree of Sears and Roebuck as well as Guilford County Schools. Doris loved taking family trips to Florida as well as spending time with her great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed preparing great desserts for her family. Doris was a true "social butterfly," often visiting with friends and neighbors at Carriage House Senior Living where she resided.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Odell, as well as their son, Timmy Odell. She was also preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors include a son, Larry Odell and his wife, Wendy. Also surviving is a brother, J.T. Ward as well as 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Audrey Barham, a long-time friend of Doris, for all the care shown. Additionally, special thanks to Reid Holt and Barbara Monk who provided lots of support and love over the years to Doris.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 4, 2020.