Culler, Dorothy "Dot"
March 11, 1925 - October 23, 2020
Dorothy Faye "Dot" Pegram Culler, widow of former High Point Mayor Roy B. Culler, Jr, died peacefully on October 23rd at Pennybyrn. She and her husband formerly resided on Westwood Drive and moved to Pennybyrn in 2008.
She was born on March 11, 1925 to R.B. and Lula Smitherman Pegram and was a life-long resident of High Point. She graduated from High Point High School and attended Smith Business College.
During WWII she worked for the US Army Service Forces, Central Division Library at the Pentagon in Washington DC; and also for the Demobilized Personnel Record Branch in High Point, and the Overseas Replacement Depot in Greensboro.
Following the war, she married her long time sweetheart, Roy B. Culler, Jr, on June 8, 1946. They raised four children and were happily married and devoted to each other for more than 74 years.
Dot was a staunch supporter of Roy's long career in public service. And though she did not seek the spotlight, she was a dedicated volunteer with organizations formed for the betterment of High Point and its residents. She was a member of the High Point Hospital Guild (Gray Ladies), Town & Country Garden Club, YWCA, Furniture City Women's Club, Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, Christian Women's Club, Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross, and a past president of the High Point Women's Club. She was also a member of Alpha Rho chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the Hungry Supper Club, and Emerywood Country Club. She was a birthright member of High Point Friends Meeting and later became a member of Emerywood Baptist Church.
Dot loved to dance and, early in their marriage, she encouraged Roy to learn. It became an activity they both enjoyed immensely. They were members of the Debon-Aire Dance Club and always looked forward to club dances. She was an avid bridge player and delighted in the fact that her bridge club was active for over 60 years.
Dot appreciated the beauty of North Carolina's coastal and mountain landscapes and particularly enjoyed spending time at their homes in North Myrtle Beach and Blowing Rock. She loved to paint and was an active member of the Piedmont Art Club.
Dot's greatest joy was in being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother – Christmas Eve gatherings with the entire family were an annual highlight. She once described herself as "a happy person, always ready to go, loved her fellowman." But she was so much more – family members remember her as a beautiful, sweet, and caring person, a devoted matriarch and wonderful friend. She was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by two sons, R. Braxton III (Ashley) and Robert R. "Randy" (Heidi) both of High Point, one daughter Dorothy Gayle of Charlottesville, VA. and daughter-in-law, Amy Grimes Culler of High Point. A son, David Scott Culler, preceded her in death. She leaves six grandchildren; Kimberly Culler Combs, R.B. "Brack" Culler IV (Caroline), John Rochelle "Josh" Culler, Robert R. Jr "Skip" Culler (Nicole), John B. Culler, and Katie Culler Bennett; ten great-grandchildren: Ashley Anne and Culler Combs, Quinn, Gloria, and Libby Culler, Gabby, Lulu and Bo Culler, Wilhelmina and Lucia Bennett.
She is also survived by a sister, Betty Jean Herring of Boulder, CO. Her two other sisters, Marjorie Beck of Orlando, FL; Elizabeth Walker of Burlington, NC; preceded her in death.
The family is grateful for the care and treatment provided by Barbara Greene, and the entire staff at Pennybyrn and Maryfield.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260, or to Baptist Children's Homes of NC (Culler Cottage), PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361-0338.
A private graveside service will be held for family members. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
