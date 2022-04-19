Griffin, Dorothy "Dot" Rominger
April 30, 1933 - April 17, 2022
MAYODAN - Dorothy "Dot" Alice Rominger Griffin passed away in her sleep on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Stoneville P.H. Church with Rev. Randy Jessup and Rev. Brett Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the church and all other times at the home of Darrell and Sheena.
Mrs. Griffin was born on April 30, 1933 to the late John and Georgia Rominger. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Benton Griffin, of 67 years. She loved caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved having family and friends over and cooking for them.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings John "Wes," William "Jimbo," George, James, Alta, Nancy, Chattie, Lucille and Mollie.
She is survived by her three sons, Darrell (Sheena), Bobby (Karen), Clay (Tina); her grandchildren, Courtney Shelton (Lee), Brittany Morphies (Adam), Kimberly Griffin, Victoria Caldwell (Stephen), Heaven, Gabriel, Joshua, Christian, and Mica Griffin, Lindsey, Jocelyn, Lily, Baruch, and her grea- grandchildren, Isaiah, Jacob and Liam Shelton, Anderson and Finley Morphies, two angels, Erick and Jack Vasquez, and Evva Caldwell.
Colonial funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 19, 2022.