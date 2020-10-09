Fuqua, Dorothy Hill
July 16, 1931 - October 7, 2020
Dorothy Hill Fuqua, 89, of Reidsville, NC, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Countryside Manor Nursing Facility in Stokesdale, NC. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Evergreen Memory Gardens. A native of Kentuck, VA., she was a daughter of Edgar and Virginia Davis Hill and had lived in Rockingham County for most of her life. She was a member of College Park Baptist Church and was a home maker and former bookkeeper at Fuqua Auto Service. Dorothy enjoyed reading and listening to gospel music. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene F. Fuqua, and two sisters: Jane Godsey and Betty Yeatts. Survivors include her sons: Tommy Fuqua and Randy Fuqua, both of Reidsville, grandson: Tommy Fuqua, Jr. and wife Sarah of Murrells Inlet, SC, and great-granddaughter: Candice Fuqua of Reidsville, special niece: Patricia Gunter and husband Harold of Mebane, NC, and a special friend of the family, Becky Shreve. The family would like to thank her church family from College Park Baptist Church for their care and concern throughout Mrs. Fuqua's illness. Memorials may be sent to: the Alzheimer's Association
, 4615 Dundas Dr.-Suite 103, Greensboro, NC 27407. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Fuqua family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 9, 2020.