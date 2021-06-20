Hutson, Dorothy Burress
January 23, 1942 - June 17, 2021
On June 17th, 2021, Dorothy Jean Burress Hutson, loving wife and mother of two, entered into eternal rest at the age of 79 surrounded by her loving family. Dot was born on January 23rd, 1942, to Josephine Stacy and Paul Burress Sr. On March 13th, 1964, she married James "Jimmy" Hutson, and together they raised two daughters, Cheryl and Christy. Dot graduated from Waynesville High School in 1960. She attended North Carolina State Bible School where she was voted Miss North Carolina State Bible School of the Church of God by her peers. As an active member of West Asheboro Church of God, Dot devoted her time to the Lord and serving others. Along with her involvement in serving at church, she also played piano and the organ for many years. She was incredibly creative and enjoyed sharing her artistic, gardening, crocheting, sewing, and musical skills with others. Dot adored her family and spent much of her time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a proud, self-proclaimed "shy mountain girl," and she loved her hometown of Waynesville, N.C. and Lake Junaluska. Spending time in her beloved Haywood County, N.C. always brought her heart joy. Dot is preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Burress Perry, father, Paul Burress Sr., and brother Rev. Paul Burress Jr. and wife Phyllis Burress. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; daughters Cheryl Hutson Ly and Donna Christine Shrewsbury; grandchildren, Kent Lynch, Brittany Grooms, Danielle Hutson, Channing Lynch; great-grandchildren, Jamison Willard, Bradyn Willard, Dalton Lynch, Bryson Lynch, and Miles McLean Jr; sister Donna Burress Craven and husband Rev. Avon Kent Craven); two much loved cousins, Judy Carver and Bobby Garland and wife Sheila Garland; nieces, nephews, and other surviving family. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 21st, 2021, with visitation at West Asheboro Church of God on Lewallen Street at 2:00 o'clock p.m., with a memorial service led by Rev. Matt Gunter, Rev. Travis Cooke, and Rev. Avon K. Craven to follow at 3:00 o'clock p.m. Flowers may be sent to Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro, N.C. or West Asheboro Church of God. Please share remembrances and condolences at pughfuneralhome.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 20, 2021.