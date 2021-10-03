Isgrig, Dorothy "Dottie" Jean Mason
Dorothy "Dottie" Jean Mason Isgrig left this world on September 29th, 2021, at the age of 89. Born in Lima, OH to Russ and Pegg Mason on February 26th, 1932, Dottie was married to the late Jack Isgrig. Their life together was spent loving and raising their children; traveling the world; hosting week-long Fourth of July celebrations; and playing golf at their home in Shallotte, NC. Now, reunited in heaven, they can watch over their family resting assured that we all felt their love, support, and grace.
Dottie lived a full life. She studied accounting and ornithology at Principia College in Elsah, IL; taught English at a middle school in Anaheim, CA; was a devout Christian Scientist who made several cross-country trips by train to attend service at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, MA; and frequently danced the jitterbug late into the night at clubs in towns she visited. She was an unstoppable force with an endless supply of love, the best of hugs, and an incredibly sharp wit.
Most of all, Dottie will be remembered for how she cared for her family. She planned themed "Grandma Camps" for each of her grandchildren when they visited, often including bird watching, golf lessons, cooking, and art. She always kept a beautiful garden and loved a complicated puzzle.
Dottie is survived by her brother, Jim Mason; her three children: Jean Rigsbee, John Isgrig, and Joy Harder; as well as several nieces and nephews. Foremost in Dottie's thoughts and heart were her six grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren she treasured greatly.
In lieu of attending a service or sending flowers, we ask that you please donate to the Western North Carolina Nature Center.
Morris Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family and condolences may be sent to them through our website at www.morrisfamilycare.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.