Jackson, Dorothy Jean "Dot"
March 1, 1937 - October 1, 2021
Dorothy Jean "Dot" Jackson, 84, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2021, after bravely fighting a diagnosis in early August of acute myeloid leukemia. Dot was at Beacon Place for the last two months where she was tenderly cared for by the wonderful staff and her "children." In addition, she welcomed many visitors during these final weeks. Knowing her fate was in God's hands, she met this health challenge with incredible grace, and she was very grateful to have this time to be with her loved ones.
Dot was born on March 1, 1937, in Polk County NC to the late Daisy Mae and James Jackson. The family moved to Greensboro when Dot was young, and she attended Dudley High School and NC A&T University. In 1956, Dot began working as the nursery director at First Moravian Church in Greensboro, which continued for over 50 years. She was revered by the children and parents alike, which in some cases spanned three generations. As an active member of the church, Dot particularly enjoyed participating in the Candle Tea celebration during the Christmas season. She routinely visited sick and elderly church members, and she rarely missed a Sunday church service.
In 1960, Dot began working with several Greensboro families, where she became a cherished part of each family. She was like a second mother or grandmother to the members of these families, teaching how to love without condition, how to care for others without prejudice and how to trust God in our lives. She always had arms to hug and a lap for comfort. Dot was also an endearing friend to many, and she had a profound and positive impact on everyone she met.
We will miss Dot's many wonderful qualities and the life's lessons we learned from her, through her stories, her steady presence, friendly demeanor, thoughtful gift-giving and genuine compassion. She taught us how to trust, to be prepared, to not complain and to be truthful. Dot was loved by many people, and she often shared her love by saying "I love you, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
Dot is survived by her numerous "children and grandchildren," half siblings, cousins, and dear friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 16 at 4:00pm at Bass Chapel Cemetery, 5059 Bass Chapel Road, Greensboro.
Donations in Dot's memory may be made to First Moravian Church, 304 South Elam Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403, or AuthoraCare Collective - Beacon Place, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Online condolences may be offered through www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2021.