Dorothy Lewis Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL
Johnson, Dorothy Lewis

June 10, 1926 - March 6, 2021

Dorothy Carolyn Lewis Johnson, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Pine Valley. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2:30 P.M. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel. Rev. Ronald Holmes will be officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Theo Johnson; brothers, Walker Lewis and Henry Lewis and his wife (Betty); niece, Patricia Lewis.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Woodruff (Dwight A. Ensley), of Greensboro, N.C.; son, Van Johnson (Shelley), of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Tim Johnson, Matthew Johnson, and Amanda Burnette; sister-in-law, Sue Lewis, of Tuscaloosa; niece, Janet Lewis Miller, of Colorado; nephews, Kim Lewis, of Colorado, Stephen Lewis of California, Ronald Lewis, of Alabama, and Douglas Lewis, of Alabama.

Pallbearers will be Tim Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Matt Burnette, Ron Lewis, Doug Lewis, and Paul Booth. Honorary pallbearers will be Pine Valley Staff, John Summerford, Regina Harrell, Dwight Ensley, and Kim Lewis.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pine Valley, and/or Journey Hospice, Alzheimer's Association and American Heart Association.

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory
5434 Old Birmingham Highway, Tuscaloosa, AL
Mar
12
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory
5434 Old Birmingham Highway, Tuscaloosa, AL
Mar
12
Burial
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel
AL
1 Entry
Sally, Grayson and Courtney
March 12, 2021
