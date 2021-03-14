Sylvia - I was so sad to read of the passing of your Mother. I will always cherish the sweet memories of when she kept Michael while I worked. She placed his picture in her livingroom right alongside pictures of her own grandchildren. She was so good to him and we both loved her very much! She is with your Dad now and oh what a reunion that must have been! And to be in the presence of our Lord - I can't even imagine! You and your family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days to come! Love and miss you Sylvia!

Shannon Grigg Buchanan Friend March 15, 2021