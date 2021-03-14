Condolences are being shared with the family of Dorothy Fields Murrell as they prepare for services celebrating her life which will take place on Monday, March 14, 2021 at 1:00m from the sanctuary of Faith Baptist Church, Gibsonville. Public viewing will be held on Sunday from 1:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. The interment will follow the services in Alamance Memorial Park. Covid-19 precautions will be observed; therefore, masks and social distancing are required for all events.
Dorothy Mae Fields Murrell was born to George Daniel Fields, Sr. and Francis Lucille Cato Fields. She was married to Edward Garfield Murrell.
Survivors include: her nine children: Sylvia, Shelby, William, Michael, Frances (Tonya), Kelly and Kathy, Ron (Joy) and Sharon (Rick); three siblings: Ruth Fields, Mary Hall and William Fields (Glenda); 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Professional services entrusted to and provided by Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc.
Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc.
520 Rosenwald St. Burlington, NC 27217
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
My condolence, go out to you and your family in this special time of need, God bless you and give you strength.
Annie Williams
March 15, 2021
Sylvia - I was so sad to read of the passing of your Mother. I will always cherish the sweet memories of when she kept Michael while I worked. She placed his picture in her livingroom right alongside pictures of her own grandchildren. She was so good to him and we both loved her very much! She is with your Dad now and oh what a reunion that must have been! And to be in the presence of our Lord - I can't even imagine! You and your family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days to come! Love and miss you Sylvia!