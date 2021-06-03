My friendship with Dot began back in 2007 when I went to work as hairdresser for Penn Center.. I had done her hair at my home shop when she worked for Wachovia Bank, so we knew each other for awhile.. through the years we had long talks about how things in life were changing and how hard it was for her to accept some of those things. Dot was always very kind to me , even inviting me into her home to see some of her beautiful things she had collected through her years.. I even bought a beautiful set of Christmas dishes from her, which I will treasure and use every year!! We both liked collections of Santa´s , so one day while doing her hair, she ask me to come to her room at penn that she had something for me.. she gifted me with one of her hand painted Santa´s that I have signed by her and the day she gave it to me! She always shared her love for her family, Thrurston, and her nieces and nephews, especially Kevin! After our Covid year and not being able to see her, we did not have enough time to catch up on everything because I could tell she was not feeling good! My days at Penn will not be the same without seeing her across the hall, but knowing she is now at peace is worth it all!! Prayers for all the family! Rest now Dot!!!

Debra Carden Work June 3, 2021