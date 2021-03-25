Smith, Dorothy



August 9, 1946 - March 21, 2021



Sandy "Ducky" Smith gained her wings to heaven on Sunday, March 21, 2021 with her family by her side.



Her memorial and graveside service will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro, NC. Service and arrangements are being provided by Triad Cremation and Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC. Flowers may be sent to the funeral service or to the home of Julie Stevens on Mineral Springs Rd., Madison, NC 27025.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



2110 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 25, 2021.