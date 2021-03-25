Menu
Dorothy Smith
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Smith, Dorothy

August 9, 1946 - March 21, 2021

Sandy "Ducky" Smith gained her wings to heaven on Sunday, March 21, 2021 with her family by her side.

Her memorial and graveside service will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro, NC. Service and arrangements are being provided by Triad Cremation and Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC. Flowers may be sent to the funeral service or to the home of Julie Stevens on Mineral Springs Rd., Madison, NC 27025.

Triad Cremation and Funeral Service

2110 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rena
August 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Sandy (Ducky) many years ago and loved her dearly. She was always bubbly, I love her laugh! I remember when she had this pic made! She will be missed.
Jeanne Reyes
March 25, 2021
