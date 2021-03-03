Stone, Dorothy Lee Sartin
September 3, 1936 - March 1, 2021
Dorothy "Dot" Lee Sartin Stone, 84, of Reidsville, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, March 1, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Davis and Rev. Wayne Sartin officiating. The family will be available after the service and we would like for you to please consider the family by remembering social distancing and wear a mask. Dot will be available for viewing at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dot was born in Rockingham County to the late Bill and Alma Sartin. She retired from Lorillard with 42 years of service. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and later attended Eastside Baptist Church. Dot loved nothing more than spending time in the sun, whether at White Lake or the beach! She was always proud of the opportunity that she had to play a part in a movie filmed in Reidsville. For a short time, Dot also served as a substitute teacher. MeMaw loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Special times included Easter egg hunts hiding the "Special Golden Egg," and family "get togethers" at Christmas. Along with her parents, Dot was also preceded in death by her brothers Benny, Leon, Joe and the Rev. Ernest Sartin; and her sweetheart Bobby Apple.
Dot is survived by her children Carl Stone and wife Faye, Linda Somers and husband Craig and the children of her sweetheart; grandchildren Shannon Hazelwood and husband Allen, Ashley Carter and husband Chris, Ellenjane Somers and her special friend Adam, Alexis Kirkman and husband, Brian and the grandchildren of her sweetheart; great-grandchildren Luke, Drew, Kate, Noah, Bella, Nicholas, Emma Jane, Christian, Carter and the great-grandchildren of her sweetheart; brother, Rev. John Wayne Sartin and wife Shirley; sisters Tillie Underwood and husband Paul and Betty Cox and husband Buddy; special friend Robert Massey; and a large extended family.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association
, 202 Centreport Drive, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.