Dorothy Wharton "Dot" Winfree
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Winfree, Dorothy "Dot" Wharton

August 4, 1932 - December 11, 2020

Dot Winfree, aged 88, peacefully passed away into the loving presence of her Savior on Friday, December 11 at her home. Dot was the daughter of Edward Wharton and Stella Williams, and the sister of Ray Martino, all of whom predeceased her. She was married 52 years to the love of her life, Houston Winfree, whom she survived by 11 years.

Dot was born in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in the Camden, NJ area. She met Houston through friends when he was a Merchant Marine and often joked about her Southern boy coming North to find his wife. A highlight of her life occurred on their 50th wedding anniversary when they had the beautiful church wedding of her dreams!

Dot was a long-time member of Morehead United Methodist Church and worked for many years as an Operator at Vicks Chemical (Procter & Gamble) and enjoyed retirement meals with her many co-workers. She traveled extensively and enjoyed cruises, eating out, cross-stitching, word-find puzzles, attending Army reunions and bowling in a league with her treasured bowling buddies. She and Houston had no children, yet she was a very loving aunt to her nieces and nephews and cherished her dogs. They often spent time with family and friends at their Atlantic Beach house. In addition to faithfully caring for Houston in his declining years, Dot also cared for her mother and helped with many members of Houston's family as needs arose.

A graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 3:00 pm at Summerfield First Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Veranita Alvord and Rev. Jacelyn Jones officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held when conditions allow.

The family extends deep gratitude to Dot's caregivers Carla Willis and Cheryl Crawford for their devoted, loving service. We also thank Drs. Karen Richter and Jagadeesh Ganji and the Palliative Care and Hospice medical teams for their dedicated care.

Memorial contributions may be given to Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Rd., Greensboro 27410 or to New Life Community Church Youth Group Missions Fund, 415 Mica Rd., Ridgeway, VA 24148.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Summerfield First Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family
Louise Kirkman
December 15, 2020
I am so very grateful to Dot and Houston for allowing me to live with them two years while attending school.
Jim Middleton
December 14, 2020
We send our sympathy and love to the family at this time of Dot´s passing. She was a sweet lady and will be missed fondly.
Don and Betty Edwards
December 14, 2020
Praying for Dot and the friends and family who loved her. So sorry for your loss.
Nancy Kenerly
December 13, 2020
So very sorry to learn of the lose of a sweet, caring and loving person. She will be missed.
Brenda Cockerham
December 13, 2020
I will never forget dot and Houston. they were so good to my wife and I after we were recently married. They rented us our first house on Glenwood Ave. and made sure we were comfortable, She was a great lady.
Dwight Rooker
December 13, 2020
