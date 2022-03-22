Lewis, Dot Branson



April 30, 1936 - March 19, 2022



Mrs. Doris "Dot" Branson Lewis, 85 years young, passed away early Saturday morning, March 19, 2022 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was surrounded by her family with her husband by her side, hand in hand.



Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in McLeansville with Pastor Josh Eller officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park.



Dot was born April 30, 1936 in Davidson County to the late Alton Oscar and Minnie Etta Hedrick Branson. She moved to Greensboro at the age of 17 where she soon met the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Lowell "LL." Dot was a longtime member of Hunter Hills Baptist Church and later Calvary Baptist Church, Queen Mother of the Red Hat Society, and retired from Lucent Technologies. Dot loved gardening, push mowing the yard, taking water aerobics classes, swimming in her backyard pool, taking walks in the neighborhood, square dancing, playing canasta and being crafty. Her greatest pastime was spending time with her family. Her fun-spirited soul and zest for life will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruby Branson Tysinger, Donald Branson and Inez Branson Owens.



Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Lowell Thomas Lewis; son, Marc Lewis; daughter, Sheri McBride; grandchildren, Emilee Barr (Michael), Marc Lewis II and Kaylee McBride; step-granddaughter, Katie Gromlovits.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 5585 Burlington Rd., McLeansville, NC 27301.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Lewis family.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 22, 2022.