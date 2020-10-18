Scott, Douglas WJune 24, 1939 - September 28, 2020Douglas W. Scott (Doug) died in the early morning hours of September 28, 2020. He passed on in the way he wished – from home and passing quickly. Doug was born on June 24, 1939. He graduated high school at Bethesda High School, Durham, NC and attended Elon College, in Elon, NC -- graduating in 1961. His family attended Bethesda Baptist Church for many years. He was a member of Elon's Scholarship Quartet and majored in vocal performance and music education. He met his future wife, Gayle Wimberley, in 1966 and married her on April 2, 1967. Doug was blessed for his sweet smile and the special spirit in his eyes.After graduating Elon, he served four years in the Air Force -- serving in Japan, the Philippines, and Warner Robins, GA. Upon discharge and returning to the U.S.A., he settled in Augusta, GA, working as a professional musician. He was the choral and band director at Evans High School and gave private voice lessons. As an exceptionally fine and talented vocal tenor, Doug was employed as a soloist in the choir of historic St. John United Methodist Church and as Cantorial soloist at Walton Way Temple (Congregation Children of Israel). He was a member of the Board and the first President of Country Club Condominiums and then Westchester Condominiums in Augusta, GA.After moving to Burlington, NC, Doug was tenor soloist in the choirs at First Presbyterian Church and Church of the Holy Comforter (Episcopal). Moving to Greensboro, NC, in 1986, he served as tenor soloist at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. He worked in Greensboro with Ryder Truck Leasing; large truck and trailer sales for Thrasher Truck and Trailer Sales; Cooper Kenworth; Allstate Truck Sales; and patient transportation for Black Diamond (NC, VA, SC).Doug is survived by his wife, Gayle Scott, of the home; his nephew Edward Paschall of Durham, NC; his niece Deborah Monk of Cary, NC; his niece April Draughon of Rougemont, NC; his brother-in-law Rodney Draughon of Rougemont, NC; his great-grand nieces and nephew; and various cousins and their children. He was predeceased by his father Ralph Wallace Scott; his mother Beulah Virginia Ward Scott; his sister Genevieve Scott Paschall; and his niece Lois Draughon.There will be a brief service on October 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Urn Garden at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at 2105 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27403. This service is limited to 50 people who must wear masks. You may call the church to let them know you are planning to attend (Telephone 336-275-1651). Cremation was handled by Triad Cremation and Funeral Service, and we appreciate the care with which they handled everything.He was much loved by family and friends and always missed. Rest in peace and health, sweet soul.Triad Cremation & Funeral Service2110 Veasley St, Greensboro, NC, 27407