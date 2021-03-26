Ballance III, Durant Murray
Durant Murray Ballance III, 85, passed away March 22, 2021.
A 10 a.m. funeral service will be held at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel Saturday, March 27, 2021. Burial will follow immediately at Guilford Memorial Park.
Mr. Ballance was born in Greensboro, NC on July 8, 1935 to the late Durant Murray Ballance, Jr. and Beulah Venable Ballance. He was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and a generous contributor to worthy ministries and charitable causes. He enjoyed working in his yard and being outdoors. Murray also loved his dogs, especially "Eddie." He retired from Konica.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Aldridge Ballance, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 26, 2021.