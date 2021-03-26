Menu
Durant Murray Ballance III
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Ballance III, Durant Murray

Durant Murray Ballance III, 85, passed away March 22, 2021.

A 10 a.m. funeral service will be held at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel Saturday, March 27, 2021. Burial will follow immediately at Guilford Memorial Park.

Mr. Ballance was born in Greensboro, NC on July 8, 1935 to the late Durant Murray Ballance, Jr. and Beulah Venable Ballance. He was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and a generous contributor to worthy ministries and charitable causes. He enjoyed working in his yard and being outdoors. Murray also loved his dogs, especially "Eddie." He retired from Konica.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Aldridge Ballance, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.