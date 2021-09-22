Wills, Dustin Caleb



August 23, 1992 - September 18, 2021



Mr. Dustin Caleb Wills, 29, of McLeansville, passed away September 18, 2021.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Mt. Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Craig Peak officiating. The burial will follow at Alamance Memorial Park.



Dustin was born in Guilford County on August 23, 1992. He was a member of Mt. Hope Baptist Church. He graduated from Southeast High School in 2011, graduated from GTCC with certification in AutoCAD and Architectural Drafter and was a GIS mapping specialist with TPRC Broadband. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Joe Wills; uncle, Jeff Wills and his second cousin, Brantley Chrisco.



Dustin is survived by his mother, Barbara Sue Wills; grandmother, Juanita Smith Wills; aunts, JoAnn Chrisco (Ronnie) and Tonya Wills; his cousins, Bobby Chrisco (Tiffany), Stacey Poweska (Alvin), Dylan Wills and Damien Wills; second cousins Destany-Deshay Poweska, Alvin Poweska IV, Niko Poweska and Lukas Chrisco and several great aunts, uncles and cousins.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at George Brothers Funeral Service.



George Brothers Funeral Service



Greensboro, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.