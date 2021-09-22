Menu
Dustin Caleb Wills
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Wills, Dustin Caleb

August 23, 1992 - September 18, 2021

Mr. Dustin Caleb Wills, 29, of McLeansville, passed away September 18, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Mt. Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Craig Peak officiating. The burial will follow at Alamance Memorial Park.

Dustin was born in Guilford County on August 23, 1992. He was a member of Mt. Hope Baptist Church. He graduated from Southeast High School in 2011, graduated from GTCC with certification in AutoCAD and Architectural Drafter and was a GIS mapping specialist with TPRC Broadband. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Joe Wills; uncle, Jeff Wills and his second cousin, Brantley Chrisco.

Dustin is survived by his mother, Barbara Sue Wills; grandmother, Juanita Smith Wills; aunts, JoAnn Chrisco (Ronnie) and Tonya Wills; his cousins, Bobby Chrisco (Tiffany), Stacey Poweska (Alvin), Dylan Wills and Damien Wills; second cousins Destany-Deshay Poweska, Alvin Poweska IV, Niko Poweska and Lukas Chrisco and several great aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at George Brothers Funeral Service.

George Brothers Funeral Service

Greensboro, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Hope Baptist Church
1117 Mt. Hope Church Road, McLeansville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barbara we are so sorry to hear of your loss our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.May the Lord bring you comfort and peace.
Paul and Eva Griffin
Other
September 22, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of Dustin. He was such a good guy, we will miss him at work.
Lynette Hendrick
Friend
September 22, 2021
