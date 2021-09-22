Menu
Dwight Colin Kelly
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Kelly, Dwight Colin

December 7, 1944 - September 16, 2021

Dwight Colin Kelly, 76, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died September 16, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital.

Colin is survived by his wife, LaVerne Hand Kelly, of 56 years; daughter Melissa Kelly (Christopher Lane) of Bermuda Run, son David Kelly (Laura Kelly) of Raleigh; grandchildren Elena Kelly and Andrew Kelly, both of Raleigh, Sawyer Lane of Frisco, Colorado, Kenzie Lane and Sierra Lane of Bermuda Run; and sister Norma Jean Talbert of Greensboro.

The family would also like to acknowledge that he leaves behind several wonderful friends of many decades: Steph­en Bouchillon, Charles Brown II, Warner Hartgrove, Jr., Michael Hill, and DePaul Mittman.

He is preceded in death by his father William "Bill" Kelly and mother Nellie Kelly; brothers William Kelly, Emmett Kelly, and sister Nellie Kelly.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery (3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455). A celebration of life picnic will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Crooked Tree Golf Course (7665 Caber Rd., Browns Summit, NC 27214).

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; Attention: Memorial Donations, P.O. Box 22324, New York, New York 10087.

Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Kelly family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will miss the entertaining stories of our cats in your backyard. We are already missing the "hi neighbor". Our prayers go out to Colin´s family. GOD bless you all.
Brent and Tracey Burnett
Friend
September 25, 2021
I attended school with Colin and we were friends afterward. I wish both he and his family and peace.
Patrick Davies
School
September 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of Colin´s passing. Our hearts go out to you and all of your family. You´re in our thoughts and prayers.
Allen and Teri Cheek
September 22, 2021
