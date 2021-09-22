Kelly, Dwight Colin
December 7, 1944 - September 16, 2021
Dwight Colin Kelly, 76, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died September 16, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital.
Colin is survived by his wife, LaVerne Hand Kelly, of 56 years; daughter Melissa Kelly (Christopher Lane) of Bermuda Run, son David Kelly (Laura Kelly) of Raleigh; grandchildren Elena Kelly and Andrew Kelly, both of Raleigh, Sawyer Lane of Frisco, Colorado, Kenzie Lane and Sierra Lane of Bermuda Run; and sister Norma Jean Talbert of Greensboro.
The family would also like to acknowledge that he leaves behind several wonderful friends of many decades: Stephen Bouchillon, Charles Brown II, Warner Hartgrove, Jr., Michael Hill, and DePaul Mittman.
He is preceded in death by his father William "Bill" Kelly and mother Nellie Kelly; brothers William Kelly, Emmett Kelly, and sister Nellie Kelly.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery (3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455). A celebration of life picnic will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Crooked Tree Golf Course (7665 Caber Rd., Browns Summit, NC 27214).
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
; Attention: Memorial Donations, P.O. Box 22324, New York, New York 10087.
Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Kelly family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.