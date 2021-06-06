Pegg, Dwight Leo
August 5, 1948 - June 5, 2021
Mr. Dwight Leo Pegg passed away peacefully, June 5, 2021 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born August 5, 1948 in Guilford County to the late Mildred Bolen Pegg and Charles Leo Pegg. He was a member of the VFW Post 7999 in Summerfield. He served on the VFW Memorial Board. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served in Vietnam. He played softball for the Air Force in Texas. He coached Little League baseball and basketball in Oak Ridge. He retired from the city of Greensboro as a Mechanic. Loved his church, before his illness he volunteered a lot at First Christian Church. He had a love for antiques. He was an antique dealer and especially loved to spend time at his favorite antique store "Golden Antiques." He loved to share great stories, jokes, and had a wonderful whit about him that brought such laughter and things to think about. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia, Joe, Curt, and Chuck Pegg. Surviving are; his loving wife of 46 years, Mary Ward Pegg, one son, David Pegg, one sister, Betty Easter, one brother, Mark Pegg, many special nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Summerfield Veterans Memorial with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the North West Guilford VFW Post 7999, 5404 Centerfield Rd. Summerfield, NC 27358. A special Thanks to Dr. Mark Perini, Authoracare of Greensboro, Kernersville VA Medical Center, and P.T. Elizabeth. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.