Smith, E. Keith



February 4, 1941 - December 18, 2020



E. Keith Smith left his earthly home on December 18,2020 and has been taken into the presence of his lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Keith was born February 4, 1941 in Forsyth county to the late Shirley and Milton Smith. Keith was a graduate of Kernersville High School and was a member of the varsity basketball team and the Music Makers chorus. He Later attended East Carolina University. He began his professional career as a production planner at Container Corporation in Greensboro. He later was a co-owner and COO of One Source Document Solutions in Greensboro from which he retired. He served in the US Army at Fort Benning, GA., Fort McClellan, Al., and Fort Jackson, SC. Where he Received his training as a Drill Sgt. He was Honorably Discharged as a Staff Sgt in 1971. A faithful member of Lawndale Baptist Church for over 40 years, he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Director, Chairman of the Deacons, served on several committees, and enjoyed working with the youth ministry. A man who loved the outdoors life, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting with his son, beach time at OBX and Hilton Head, golfing with friends and was an avid NASCAR fan. In addition to his parents Keith was preceded in death by his son Alan, Brother R. Ray Smith, and best friend and brother-in-law, Carroll Hedgecock. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ernestine, son Kevin and wife Elizabeth, grandchildren Elijah and Josie Smith, Sister Lena McDonald, brothers Ron Smith (Nancy) and Jack Smith, Sr. (Nancy) and special sisters-in-law, Rebecca Hedgecock and Joan Willard and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday December 21, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Curt Dean officiating. The family expresses thanks to the staff at Harmony of Greensboro 1st Choice Home Care and Hospice of Greensboro for their care given to Keith. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Keith be made to his favorite charity: Samarians Purse,PO Box 3000, Boone NC, 280607-3000



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.