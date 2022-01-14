Fields, Earl William



Earl William Fields, 82, of Pleasant Garden, went to be with the Lord on January 11, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.



He was born to the late Addie Earl Fields and Fronie Lineberry in the home he had the privilege of living in his entire life.



Earl is survived by his wife, Faye Smith Fields; daughter Julie Spencer and husband Denny of Pleasant Garden; son Tim Fields and wife Jana of Pleasant Garden. They were blessed with four granddaughters: Layne Downing (Brian), Kylie Spencer, Ally Shuford (Dustin), and Leah Fields; great-granddaughters Maysa and Madigan Downing. Earl is also survived by a brother, Kelly Fields (Betty); sister-in-law Carol Fields, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Florence Welborn, and brother, Raeford Fields.



Earl graduated from Pleasant Garden High School in 1957. He married Faye Smith and has spent the last 60 years by her side. Faye supported Earl throughout his life, often behind the scenes as a patient wife, caretaker, dance partner, and more. Earl worked as the co-owner and operator of Fields Tile Company for 45 years. He was a lifelong member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Climax and taught elementary Sunday school for 57 years. He was very involved in all aspects of his church and had many memorable adventures with the mission team. Through his generous acts of service, Earl touched the lives of many while sharing the spirit of Christ. Earl loved gardening, cutting wood, creating amazing pieces of wood art, clogging, reading devotions, and spending time with his grandchildren.



Many will remember Earl as the "mayor" at the "Knights of the Round Table" which convenes daily at the Red Cross Community Store. Earl was also a founding member of the Climax Fire Department where he took great pride in his 50 years of service and most recent position as chaplain. Earl loved his annual family beach trips in addition to his vacations with Faye to Charleston, SC for their wedding anniversary every year.



A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Climax; burial will be following the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Bethlehem UMC (Climax, NC) church budget or mission team.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 14, 2022.