Earl Wayne Holmes
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Loflin Funeral Home
212 W Swannanoa Ave
Liberty, NC
Holmes, Earl Wayne

March 11, 1944 - December 8, 2020

Earl Wayne Holmes, 76, of Climax, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Earl was the son of the late Earl and Nellie Jones Holmes and was also preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Murchison Holmes and his brother, James Holmes.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Holmes; son, Kevin Holmes; step-daughters, Amy Abernathy (Sidney) and Beth Spencer (Ben); sisters, Brenda Oates (Donnie) and Sandy Smith; brothers, Donald Holmes, Michael Holmes (Joanie) and Billy Holmes.

Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com.

Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Earl's family.

Loflin Funeral Home

212 West Swannanoa Avenue Liberty, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
Loflin Funeral Home
