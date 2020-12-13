Holmes, Earl Wayne
March 11, 1944 - December 8, 2020
Earl Wayne Holmes, 76, of Climax, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Earl was the son of the late Earl and Nellie Jones Holmes and was also preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Murchison Holmes and his brother, James Holmes.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Holmes; son, Kevin Holmes; step-daughters, Amy Abernathy (Sidney) and Beth Spencer (Ben); sisters, Brenda Oates (Donnie) and Sandy Smith; brothers, Donald Holmes, Michael Holmes (Joanie) and Billy Holmes.
.
