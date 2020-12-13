Edd Thomas Benton, Sr.



Ft. Washington, MD — Edd Thomas "Tommie" Benton, Sr., 82, of Ft. Washington, MD, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.



Thomas was born in Reidsville on January 23, 1938, a son of Felix Benton and Bernice Simpson (Benton-Settle), both deceased. He attended Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville, and moved to New Rochelle, NY where he later enlisted in the US Army. After serving six years and receiving an honorable discharge, Thomas returned to Washington, DC, where he was a truck driver for Ryders, a letter carrier for the United States Post Office and eventually retired with the USPO as a truck driver.



He loved classic cars, old books, antiques, movies, the Washington football team and traveling home to Reidsville visiting family and friends.



Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Bonnie Sue Owens Benton, daughters Constance "Peaches" Benton, Silver Spring, MD, Erika Benton, Owings Mills, MD, Edd Thomas (Monique) Benton, Jr., Columbia, MD; stepfather of Maria Patterson (David), Leonardtown, MD, Eugene Jr. and Edward A. Minnifield, Ft. Washington, MD, Lance Minnifield (Niesha), Cleveland, OH; two sisters, Betty McClain (Johnny), Greensboro, NC, Lottie Benton, Reidsville, NC; brothers-in-law, Rev. Thomas Owens (Valerie), Los Angeles, CA, Donnie Owens, Ft. Washington, MD; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives, friends and his emotional support Chihuahua, "Maxwell."



There will be a private interment Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Due to Maryland state restrictions on service attendance, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family has requested in lieu of flowers one can contribute to the Shalom Ministries Christian Center Educational Fund, 515 Kerby Hill Rd., Ft. Washington, MD 20744.



A special thanks is extended from the family to all of his caregivers at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall, MD and Hospice of St. Mary's, Leonardtown, MD.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD 20748.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2020.