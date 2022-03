Flinchum, Eddie G.Eddie G. Flinchum, 85, of Supply, NC, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, coach and teacher. He is survived by his wife Sandra; children Mark Flinchum (Gwen), Scott Flinchum, and Jan Dukes (Mark); stepchildren Don Tepfer (Cindy), Michael Tepfer (Tora), and Cheryl Sawyer (Alan); grandchildren Dane and Conor Flinchum, Max, Eden and Millie Dukes.Eddie served 3 years in the Air Force. He was a graduate of Guilford College and was a teacher and coach in Guilford County from the 1960's to the 1990's. Basketball and coaching youth sports were his passions.A private service will be held at a later date.Remembrance donations may be made to SECU Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel.