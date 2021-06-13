Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eddie G. Flinchum
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC
Flinchum, Eddie G.

Eddie G. Flinchum, 85, of Supply, NC, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, coach and teacher. He is survived by his wife Sandra; children Mark Flinchum (Gwen), Scott Flinchum, and Jan Dukes (Mark); stepchildren Don Tepfer (Cindy), Michael Tepfer (Tora), and Cheryl Sawyer (Alan); grandchildren Dane and Conor Flinchum, Max, Eden and Millie Dukes.

Eddie served 3 years in the Air Force. He was a graduate of Guilford College and was a teacher and coach in Guilford County from the 1960's to the 1990's. Basketball and coaching youth sports were his passions.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Remembrance donations may be made to SECU Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.

Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com.

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.