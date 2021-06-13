Flinchum, Eddie G.
Eddie G. Flinchum, 85, of Supply, NC, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, coach and teacher. He is survived by his wife Sandra; children Mark Flinchum (Gwen), Scott Flinchum, and Jan Dukes (Mark); stepchildren Don Tepfer (Cindy), Michael Tepfer (Tora), and Cheryl Sawyer (Alan); grandchildren Dane and Conor Flinchum, Max, Eden and Millie Dukes.
Eddie served 3 years in the Air Force. He was a graduate of Guilford College and was a teacher and coach in Guilford County from the 1960's to the 1990's. Basketball and coaching youth sports were his passions.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Remembrance donations may be made to SECU Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com
.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.