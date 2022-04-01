Moody, Jr, Eddie HamiltonSeptember 30, 1928 - March 30, 2022Eddie Hamilton Moody, Jr., 93, of Greensboro, passed away on March 30, 2022, at Whitestone Masonic Eastern Star Home in Greensboro.A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the Chapel of Whitestone Masonic Eastern Star Home. Interment will follow at 11:45 a.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. There will be no funeral procession to the cemetery. Friends and family will meet at the burial site at 11:45 a.m. for a Masonic graveside Service.Eddie was born on September 30, 1928, in Boydton, Virginia to the late Eddie Hamilton Moody and Lillian Wootton Moody. He was a retired computer programmer with Bell Laboratories and loved fishing and camping and extended trips to the coast. He was a member and former deacon and Sunday School teacher at the former Parkway Baptist Church (now called Kings Cross Church) and a U.S. Army veteran.Eddie was a member of many fraternal organizations: the Kiwanis, a 70-year member of the Scottish Rite, a 33rd degree Mason, charter member and past master of the Piedmont Pioneer Lodge # 685 A.F. & A.M., member of the Gate City Lodge # 694 A.F.& A.M., past master of M.E.S.H. Lodge # 771 A.F. & A.M. and the Winston-Salem Scottish Rite and numerous other masonic organizations.He is survived by his sons, Joel Moody (Jenny Berry) of Greensboro, and Rex Moody of Chapel Hill and one granddaughter, Helen Frazier Moody of New Orleans, LA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Susan Wallace Moody.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Forbis and Dick, North Elm Street Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Whitestone Masonic Eastern Star Home. Please designate the Piedmont Pioneer Lodge #685.