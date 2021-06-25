Yanceyville — Edgar Allen "Pom Pom" Douglas, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021. A viewing will be Friday, June 25 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. in Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 25, 2021.
Our thoughts and prayers are extended. May God continue to Bless and Keep your family.
Our prayers our love our condolences to the Douglas family
Virginia Douglas, Cousins Alecha, Charles ,Anthony and Pamela Douglas
Family
June 26, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Michael and Anne Lawrence
Family
June 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathies are extended to you. Pom Pom and Larry were the best of friends and working buddies at White Oak Cone Mill. Our prayers are with you.
Larry Blackwell & Family
June 26, 2021
My condolences to the Douglas family and friends.
Gregory Neal DHS Class of '77
Friend
June 26, 2021
We were all members of Boy Scout troop 443, Shiloh Baptist Church with "Pom Pom" , his big brother Ray was our scout leader. Many great times at Scout camp during summers. We street raced cars against one another as young men in Greensboro. We will always remember "Pom Pom as a great guy and a friend.
Enter into your rest "Pom Pom"
Rodney and Larry Foust
June 26, 2021
My condolences to the family. Let us all look up (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18).
Christopher `Stump´ Jeffries DHS Class of 1970
Friend
June 25, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathy. Pom was as close as a
brother while in high school. We share lots and lots of memories.
Reggie Booker DHS class of 70
Friend
June 25, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Continuing prayers for family and friends.