We were all members of Boy Scout troop 443, Shiloh Baptist Church with "Pom Pom" , his big brother Ray was our scout leader. Many great times at Scout camp during summers. We street raced cars against one another as young men in Greensboro. We will always remember "Pom Pom as a great guy and a friend. Enter into your rest "Pom Pom"

Rodney and Larry Foust June 26, 2021