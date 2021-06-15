Eatmon, Edith Wade
January 1, 1939 - June 13, 2021
Greensboro – Mrs. Edith Wade Eatmon, 82, was called to be with our Lord on June 13, 2021. She was the first baby born on January 1, 1939 in Vance County to Garland and Lois Wade. She grew up around the community of Dabney (near Henderson), NC. She was a graduate of Dabney High School where she played basketball. From there, she went to business school in Oxford, NC. She later moved to Raleigh, where she met and married the love of her life, Bill Eatmon. They began their family in Knightdale and career changes eventually led them to reside in Greensboro. During her employment at Burlington Industries, she earned a business administration degree from Guilford College. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Among her many spiritual gifts were those of hospitality and love for others. In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Wade and Donnie Wade. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Bill Eatmon; son, Eddie Eatmon; daughters, Gayle (Jay) Cumbus and Pam (Warren) Sumner; five grandchildren, Chase Eatmon, Emily and Caroline Cumbus, and Grant and Drew Sumner; one great-grandson, Noah Cumbus; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Edith Linhart; and two brothers, Al (Nancy) Wade and Jimmy (Nancy) Wade. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 with Rev. David Miller officiating. Interment will follow the service at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. While flowers are appreciated, a memorial donation to Central Baptist Church building fund at 1715 NC-68, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 or AuthoraCare Hospice at 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 will be equally appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 15, 2021.