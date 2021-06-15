Menu
Edith Wade Eatmon
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Eatmon, Edith Wade

January 1, 1939 - June 13, 2021

Greensboro – Mrs. Edith Wade Eatmon, 82, was called to be with our Lord on June 13, 2021. She was the first baby born on January 1, 1939 in Vance County to Garland and Lois Wade. She grew up around the community of Dabney (near Henderson), NC. She was a graduate of Dabney High School where she played basketball. From there, she went to business school in Oxford, NC. She later moved to Raleigh, where she met and married the love of her life, Bill Eatmon. They began their family in Knightdale and career changes eventually led them to reside in Greensboro. During her employment at Burlington Industries, she earned a business administration degree from Guilford College. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Among her many spiritual gifts were those of hospitality and love for others. In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Wade and Donnie Wade. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Bill Eatmon; son, Eddie Eatmon; daughters, Gayle (Jay) Cumbus and Pam (Warren) Sumner; five grandchildren, Chase Eatmon, Emily and Caroline Cumbus, and Grant and Drew Sumner; one great-grandson, Noah Cumbus; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Edith Linhart; and two brothers, Al (Nancy) Wade and Jimmy (Nancy) Wade. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 with Rev. David Miller officiating. Interment will follow the service at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. While flowers are appreciated, a memorial donation to Central Baptist Church building fund at 1715 NC-68, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 or AuthoraCare Hospice at 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 will be equally appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
I will certainly miss my friend Edith. She has been my neighbor for over 40 years,my bridge partner and my walking buddy. She was always so energetic and full of life and so giving. She was always baking cakes for her church members or friends. My prayers go to Bill,Gayle,Pam, and Eddie
Carol Womble
Friend
June 19, 2021
Melody Brunson, Sycamore Creek
June 16, 2021
So very sad to hear about Edith. She was such a wonderful, kind person. She would always bring bread to us. Charles and I enjoyed talking with her on her daily walks. She will be missed dearly.
Charles and Talena Messer Vera
June 15, 2021
Edith and Bill are two of the finest people and friends. My parents, Kenneth and Kathryn Brown, have known them since they were all in their 20´s. Their friendship with Bill and Edith was one of the blessings in their lives. Good bless Bill and all their family during this time. I know Kathryn and Kenneth were waiting to greet Edith in heaven.
Kathy Brown Rainey
Friend
June 15, 2021
