Kalmanson, Edith Samet



April 1924 - September 26, 2020



Edith was born in Greensboro 96 years ago. She is survived by her daughter Lynda and son Julius, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is a past president of the Rananna Hadassah Group for many years. Loved to create stained glass, shop, play bingo, crosswords, and watch old movies. She always preferred indoor sports, as her husband, Bill, called it. She will be laid to rest between her Bill and her Mom Fri., Oct. 2, 2020.