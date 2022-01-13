Menu
Edith Dale Stevens Sewell
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
Sewell, Edith Dale Stevens

April 21, 1948 - February 10, 2022

Dale passed away on January 10, 2022 from complications following surgery. She was born in Greensboro April 21, 1948, to the late Ernest and Nellie Lewey Stevens.

She is survived by her son, Chris Sewell and wife Jen of Santa Cruz, CA; a brother, John Stevens (Lynn) of Summerfield.

A service celebrating her life will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Ave., Greensboro with Rev. Jeff Scronce officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Rankin Baptist Church
3317 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC
Jan
15
Service
2:00p.m.
Rankin Baptist Church
3317 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Dale and I graduated from Page together and later on found ourselves working together at the Health department. She was always so positive and upbeat and always so proud of her son.
Tennie Skladanowski
Work
January 13, 2022
