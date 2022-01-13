Sewell, Edith Dale Stevens
April 21, 1948 - February 10, 2022
Dale passed away on January 10, 2022 from complications following surgery. She was born in Greensboro April 21, 1948, to the late Ernest and Nellie Lewey Stevens.
She is survived by her son, Chris Sewell and wife Jen of Santa Cruz, CA; a brother, John Stevens (Lynn) of Summerfield.
A service celebrating her life will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Ave., Greensboro with Rev. Jeff Scronce officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 13, 2022.