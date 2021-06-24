Keel, Edle Sophie Mork
1921 - 2021
Edle Sophie Mork Keel was born in Skien, Norway. In Norwegian "Edle" means both precious and noble, qualities she embodied through her long, varied life.
After WWII, she emigrated first to Sweden and then to Beverly Hills, California, where she met her husband Merton Harris Keel. After marrying they settled in Manhattan, and then Scarsdale, NY where she gave birth to her two daughters, Claudia and Wendy. In 1973, the family moved to Greensboro, NC. Her husband passed in 1976. She loved her home in Greensboro, rearing her children and being involved in community efforts such as the Weatherspoon Art Museum. She was a loving, caring wife and mother, friend to many, and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughters Claudia Joy Keel of Germantown, NY, and Wendy Genia Holland of Greystones, Co. Wicklow, Ireland and her daughter of the heart Ellen Coleman of Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by her sons-in-law Matthew Mercier and Kyle Holland, and her grandchildren Michael Holland, Genia Dillon, Emily Powers and Benjamin Holland and her great-grandchildren, Ethan and Sean Dillon.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice
in her name.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 24, 2021.