Roach, Edna
June 17, 1926 - December 26, 2021
GREENSBORO – Edna Roach, 95, passed away in her home and was surrounded by family. Born in Greensboro and the daughter of the late William Hobert and Amanda Blair Jessup, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Julius Roach, seven brothers, and was a longtime member of Jessup Grove Baptist Church.
Edna had four children: Sheila Blake, Pam Lipps, Susan Roach and Craig Roach, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Amedisys Foundation (Hospice), 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. In order for the donation to go to the correct hospice, please add a note with your donation, "In Memory of Edna Roach."
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.