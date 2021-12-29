Menu
Edna Roach
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Roach, Edna

June 17, 1926 - December 26, 2021

GREENSBORO – Edna Roach, 95, passed away in her home and was surrounded by family. Born in Greensboro and the daughter of the late William Hobert and Amanda Blair Jessup, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Julius Roach, seven brothers, and was a longtime member of Jessup Grove Baptist Church.

Edna had four children: Sheila Blake, Pam Lipps, Susan Roach and Craig Roach, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Amedisys Foundation (Hospice), 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. In order for the donation to go to the correct hospice, please add a note with your donation, "In Memory of Edna Roach."

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
3901 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
