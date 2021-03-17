Shamshoum, Edwar Shoukri
March 3, 1953 - March 11, 2021
Dr. Edwar Shoukri Shamshoum, 68, died March 11, 2021, with his family by his side in Greensboro, NC. Dr. Shamshoum was born on March 3, 1953 to Shoukri and Yursa Shamshoum in Nazareth. He was the second of seven children.
Dr. Shamshoum could accomplish anything that he set his mind to. He earned a doctorate in chemistry at Texas A&M University and shared his love of science as an accomplished inventor, high school teacher in Rockingham County and college professor at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. Dr. Shamshoum loved his family, friends, and Manchester United. He was an avid gardener, who grew the best vegetables in Greensboro.
Dr. Shamshoum is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deborah Shamshoum, his three children, Jessica (Brandon), Shoukri (Ashleigh) and Juliet (Brian), his grandchildren, his brother and sisters, and the entire Shamshoum family.
The family will receive friends at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 with a service to follow at 7 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of "Edwar Shamshoum" to the Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406.
