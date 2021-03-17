Menu
Edwar Shoukri Shamshoum
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Shamshoum, Edwar Shoukri

March 3, 1953 - March 11, 2021

Dr. Edwar Shoukri Shamshoum, 68, died March 11, 2021, with his family by his side in Greensboro, NC. Dr. Shamshoum was born on March 3, 1953 to Shoukri and Yursa Shamshoum in Nazareth. He was the second of seven children.

Dr. Shamshoum could accomplish anything that he set his mind to. He earned a doctorate in chemistry at Texas A&M University and shared his love of science as an accomplished inventor, high school teacher in Rockingham County and college professor at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. Dr. Shamshoum loved his family, friends, and Manchester United. He was an avid gardener, who grew the best vegetables in Greensboro.

Dr. Shamshoum is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deborah Shamshoum, his three children, Jessica (Brandon), Shoukri (Ashleigh) and Juliet (Brian), his grandchildren, his brother and sisters, and the entire Shamshoum family.

The family will receive friends at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 with a service to follow at 7 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of "Edwar Shamshoum" to the Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com.

Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel

515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Mar
18
Service
7:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was a teacher assistant under Dr. Shamshoum, and he taught me how to be confident in myself, how to find value in myself, how to love learning, and much more. Thank you so much for everything, my deepest condolences to the Shamshoum family. Rest in peace.
Samuel Giron
Student
May 3, 2021
Dear Shamshoum Family, we have been shocked to hear about the loss of uncle Edward! Our thoughts and hearts are with you. May god have mercy on his soul :-( Your Family Members in Germany: Zahi, Julia, Johann, Anton, Adam and Helene Shamshoum
Zahi Shamshoum
March 20, 2021
Debbie, my heart is heavy for your loss. Sending prayers for comfort and peace. May the sorrow you feel in your heart lighten by the love that surrounds you.
Glenda Pritchard
March 17, 2021
I played soccer with Ed for many years and he was a pleasure to be around. Always a gentleman with humor and stories to tell. He will be missed,
Jerry TerBeck
March 17, 2021
Zeitler Family
March 17, 2021
Zeitler Family
March 17, 2021
