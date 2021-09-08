Booker, Edward N.
August 15, 1941 - September 6, 2021
Edward Nelson Booker, Jr. (Ed) died peacefully at home in Greensboro on Monday, September 6, 2021.
Ed was born and raised in Selma, North Carolina. He was the son of Dr. Edward N. Booker, Sr., the town's doctor, and Margaret Hooks Booker, who had a kindergarten and played the organ for the Selma Presbyterian Church.
After graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill, Ed worked for the Raleigh News and Observer, where he was mentored by some of North Carolina's great journalists and news photographers. He opened a media and communications business in Raleigh. He was then recruited by Burlington Industries to start the company's first creative services department at the corporate headquarters in Greensboro. This opportunity allowed Ed to work with top producers in New York on video productions and other communications projects for countless Burlington plants and plant communities.
Ed went on to start his own communications business, MediaLinks, in Greensboro. He relished helping his clients make an impact in the community.
Ed passionately served his community: working with volunteers to start Greensboro's first Fun Fourth Festival in 1975, serving on the board of the Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Board of Directors of Eastern Music Festival, Board of Trustees of Greensboro Day School, and various statewide organizations including the North Carolina Shore and Beach Association.
First Presbyterian Church was Ed's true community. He served as a deacon, an elder and a co-worker in helping chart new initiatives for the congregation. He volunteered in many capacities from sound system operation to mission outreach projects. Above all, Ed valued the leadership of pastors and staff and cherished their love and support.
Ed's partner in life was his wife Ginger. They had complementary talents but shared the same commitments. He was the idea person; she was the implementer. In addition to their many activities, they could spend hours talking about news and current events in which they always looked for signs of hope.
In addition to Ginger, Ed is survived by their daughter Grier, for whom he was eternally grateful and whose accomplishments amazed him, and grandson Olsen. Ed is also survived by his sister, Betty Purcell, niece Bebe Purcell, nephew Peter Purcell and wife Valerie and their daughters; and sister, Peg Gramer.
A service of witness to the Resurrection will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro on Monday, September 13 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2021.