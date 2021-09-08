Dear Ginger, Judy and I were very sorry to learn about Ed´s passing last week. We also regret missing the service. We have been away several weeks on a wedding anniversary trip. Ed had a very distinguished career in the media field and made significant contributions to and was very involved in the community, as well as being an active and dedicated member of First Presbyterian. He was a respected and well liked and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. I trust that your firm faith, strong family and many friends will provide you with comfort and support at this sad time. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. Please accept our sincerest sympathies. Bob & Judy

Bob & Judy Wicker September 19, 2021