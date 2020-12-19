Gammon, Edward Neal



Edward Neal Gammon of Danville, Virginia, passed away on December 16, 2020, at the age of 78. He is survived by wife Marie Gammon of Danville, VA, and daughter Katherine Lane (Bob) of Eden, NC.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with Reverend David Abernathy officiating.



Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel,



3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, VA is respectfully serving the Gammon family.



Covid restrictions are in place at the funeral home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2020.