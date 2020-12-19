Menu
Edward Neal Gammon
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Gammon, Edward Neal

Edward Neal Gammon of Danville, Virginia, passed away on December 16, 2020, at the age of 78. He is survived by wife Marie Gammon of Danville, VA, and daughter Katherine Lane (Bob) of Eden, NC.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with Reverend David Abernathy officiating.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel,

3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, VA is respectfully serving the Gammon family.

Covid restrictions are in place at the funeral home.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was very saddened to learn of Neal's passing. We worked together at Columbia Flooring. He was a hard working, dedicated, kind and caring man. He was my friend and we talked about many things involving work and personal lives. He will truly be missed.
Philip White
December 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Neal´s passing. Worked with him for many years at Columbia Flooring very sweet man. Marie my prayers are with you!
Gladys Stephens Barksdale
December 21, 2020
Always such a fine person and polite gentleman. Tommy Cannon
Tommy Cannon
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Neal's passing. Our Prayers are for you at this very sad time. May God Bless and keep you.
Lloyd and Ronnie Stanton
December 20, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss
Lee wyat
December 20, 2020
