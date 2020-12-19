Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
I was very saddened to learn of Neal's passing. We worked together at Columbia Flooring. He was a hard working, dedicated, kind and caring man. He was my friend and we talked about many things involving work and personal lives. He will truly be missed.
Philip White
December 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Neal´s passing. Worked with him for many years at Columbia Flooring very sweet man. Marie my prayers are with you!
Gladys Stephens Barksdale
December 21, 2020
Always such a fine person and polite gentleman.
Tommy Cannon
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Neal's passing. Our Prayers are for you at this very sad time. May God Bless and keep you.