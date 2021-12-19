Menu
Edward Charlie Garner Jr.
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Garner Jr., Edward Charlie

GREENSBORO – Edward Charlie Garner, Jr., 71, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Survivors include spouse, Wilhelmenia Garner; daughters, Angela Garner and Pamela Dorsey; grandson, Joseph Dorsey; a host of relatives and friends.

Public viewing today from 1 until 5 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue.

Fuenral Services will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road. The family visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Interment Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the Garner's Family Cemetery, Garysburg, NC.

You may live stream the service @ www.nlmbc.com/media.

Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave, Greensboro, NC
Dec
20
Visitation
12:30p.m.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
1105 Willow Road, NC
Dec
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
1105 Willow Road, NC
Dec
21
Interment
12:00p.m.
Garner's Family Cemetery
Garysburg, NC
