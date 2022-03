Garner Jr., Edward CharlieGREENSBORO – Edward Charlie Garner, Jr., 71, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021.Survivors include spouse, Wilhelmenia Garner; daughters, Angela Garner and Pamela Dorsey; grandson, Joseph Dorsey; a host of relatives and friends.Public viewing today from 1 until 5 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue.Fuenral Services will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road. The family visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m.Interment Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the Garner's Family Cemetery, Garysburg, NC.You may live stream the service @ www.nlmbc.com/media Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com