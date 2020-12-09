Hughes, Edward "Eddie" Allen



March 15, 1937 - November 28, 2020



Edward (Eddie) Allen Hughes, Jr., long-time resident of Burlington, NC, died November 28, 2020 in Greensboro, NC. He was born March 15, 1937 in Charlotte, NC, son of the late Edward Allen Hughes, Sr. and Virginia Hughes. He graduated from Williams High School and continued his education at UNC-Chapel Hill, where he played baseball. He transferred and graduated from Elon College, where he played baseball and golf. He was a teacher and coach at Elon High School and Western Alamance High School and worked in Human Resources for Universal Textured Yarns, Dow-Badische, and Walter Kidde. He was an avid golfer and was honored to work on the NC Golf Panel, rating golf courses throughout the state.



He is survived by sons, Edward A. (Tripp) Hughes, III (Vicki), Ray Layton Hughes (Amy), brother, William (Bill) Hughes (Ann), his grandchildren Robert Hughes, Mazie Hughes, Lettie Hughes, Anna Hughes, Caroline Hughes and Claire Hughes, and his former wife, Sylvia Powell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Richard (Dick) Hughes.



A memorial graveside service will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1 p.m., conducted by Minister David Page in Alamance Memorial Park in Burlington.



The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Young Life Greensboro at P.O. Box 4222 Greensboro, NC 27404.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro is assisting the family.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 9, 2020.