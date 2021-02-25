Pachasa, Edward S.
High Point – Edward S. Pachasa, 93 ½, passed away February 19, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Virginia (Martinko), son, Don (Debby), daughters, Eileen and Bonnie, grandchildren, Candace and Joe, great-grandchildren, Reed, Mason, Jillian, and Chase, sisters-in-law, Marcella, Kathy, and Betty, brother-in-law, Bill. Edward was predeceased by siblings, Steve, Dolores, and Marcella. Edward was a proud veteran of the US Navy, having served during World War II and the Korean War.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 27 at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4145 Johnson Street, High Point, North Carolina, 27265 (livestream available at IHMchurch.org
). Inurnment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio. The family will hold a celebration of life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center Surgical Oncology Fund, c/o Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, P. O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 27157-1021.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 25, 2021.