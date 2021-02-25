Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward S. Pachasa
Pachasa, Edward S.

High Point – Edward S. Pachasa, 93 ½, passed away February 19, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Virginia (Martinko), son, Don (Debby), daughters, Eileen and Bonnie, grandchildren, Candace and Joe, great-grandchildren, Reed, Mason, Jillian, and Chase, sisters-in-law, Marcella, Kathy, and Betty, brother-in-law, Bill. Edward was predeceased by siblings, Steve, Dolores, and Marcella. Edward was a proud veteran of the US Navy, having served during World War II and the Korean War.

Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 27 at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4145 Johnson Street, High Point, North Carolina, 27265 (livestream available at IHMchurch.org). Inurnment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio. The family will hold a celebration of life at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center Surgical Oncology Fund, c/o Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, P. O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 27157-1021.

Online condolences can be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
4145 Johnson Street, High Point, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Mr. Pachasa was a wonderful patient of mine with a warm heart and generous spirit. It was a pleasure and honor to care for him. I will always remember him proudly showing my 3 little girls his train collection and then doing push-ups for them in his basement. Admired his spirit and love of life.
Perry Shen, MD, FACS
February 27, 2021
What a great guy. Always remember him and dad (Ray) laughing around the kitchen table. I'm sure they're together doing the same right now. Our sincere condolences to Virginia and the girls.
Buddy & Joann Butchko
February 26, 2021
The Preusser Family
February 25, 2021
We were so sad to hear about your Dad....you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Pat and Mickey King
February 25, 2021
One of my all-time favorite patients as I was his physical therapist. I so respected his desire to keep moving and strengthen. He loved his daily walking outside in the neighborhood. I enjoyed my time working with him and hearing his amazing stories of his life. I will certainly miss him but his spirit is very strongly embedded in me. Sending love to his beautiful family.
Mary
February 25, 2021
Chip McKinney
February 25, 2021
Heartfelt prayers of Love, comfort and Peace to the Pachasa family as you celebrate the life of Edward! May all His Love and Peace be with you all during this difficult time
Chip McKinney
February 25, 2021
Ed Pachasa will always be remembered as a kind-hearted, fun-loving, generous man. He will be missed. Sending love and wishes for peace from the Butchko family.
Anne Butchko Taylor
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family of a dear sweet friend
Dee
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results