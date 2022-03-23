Edward Richardson



Reidsville — Edward John Richardson, 52, of Reidsville, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home.



To honor his wishes, there will be no services.



Edward was born in Greensboro on November 10, 1969, a son of Eugene Carlton Richardson, Sr. and Ruth Shelton Richardson, both deceased. He worked at Gildan.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Richardson.



Edward is survived by his biological mother, Joan Fitzgerald of Greensboro.



Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Richardson.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2022.