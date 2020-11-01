Harlow, Jr., Edward "Ed" Swain
August 10, 1934 - October 29, 2020
Edward "Ed" Swain Harlow, Jr., passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at the Milk Barn, 11698 US-158, Reidsville NC, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00PM with Ted Hopkins. Due to covid-19, the family asks that all in attendance remember social distancing and wear a face mask.
Ed was born on August 10, 1934 to the late Elizabeth and Edward Harlow, Sr. in Richmond, VA. He graduated from Hampden-Sydney College where he played football and baseball throughout his college career. Later, he worked for American Tobacco and retired in 1994 after over 40 years of service. Ed dedicated the rest of his life to fishing, golfing, hunting, family, and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents and step-son, Daniel Poindexter. He is survived by his wife, Linda Harlow; children, Tripp Harlow and wife Diana, Laurie Wright and husband Kenny; step-daughter Gay Workman and husband Jay; grandchildren, Keith Knight and wife Christy, Elizabeth Gray and husband Joseph, Katie Coleman and husband Seth, Megan Pickell and husband Ben, Mallory Evans and husband Jordan, Emily Poindexter; great-grandchildren, Kierstyn, Fisher, Simon, Nathan, and Jack; and former wife, Sandra Harlow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, HRC at PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 1, 2020.