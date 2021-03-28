Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Wesley Wright
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carolina Cremation Service - Salisbury
650 Industrial Ave
Salisbury, NC
Wright, Edward Wesley

September 12, 1937 - March 19, 2021

Edward Wesley Wright 83, of Salisbury, NC, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. He was born September 12, 1937 in Greensboro, NC to the late William Howard Wright, Sr., and Clara Comer Wright.

Edward was a military veteran and served in the US Navy on an aircraft carrier until his honorable medical discharge in 1958.

Edward worked as a Customer Service Engineer for Pitney Bowes for 30 years, where he won Customer Service Engineer of the Year three times. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir and served on the church council.He was a Hospice Volunteer for Rowan Regional Health & Hospice, where he earned Volunteer of the Year in 2002 and 2009.He was a member of the Rowan County Kiwanis Club. He serviced as a delivery volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

Edward loved baseball, and served as a Booster Club Member for the Piedmont Bollweevils. He & Ruth were also host parents to several of the players throughout the years.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Douglas Wright, William Howard Wright, Jr., and sisters Vivian Crampton, Hilda Ray, and Ruth Curtis.

Edward is survived by his spouse, Ruth Click Wright of Salisbury, son Brian Wright (Tammy), daughter Beth Kidd (Robert Alston), grandsons Alden Daniel Wright and Baron Paul Wright, sister Cyndy Vernon (Steve), and brothers Butch Johnson (Sarah) and Jack Johnson (Peggy), and a host of nieces & nephews.

There are no services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium Fund, Faith, NC.

Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is assisting the Wright family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Carolina Cremation

P.O.Box 2185
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carolina Cremation Service - Salisbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carolina Cremation Service - Salisbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.