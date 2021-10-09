Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Edwin Anderson and Dina Anderson
Greensboro — Edwin Anderson and Dina Anderson, died on September 30 and October 7, 2021. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 10 at Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 12 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 9, 2021.
Just read this. We are so very sorry. Had not seen Bubba and Dina in many years, we have wonderful memories of both during years of softball. When we would go to their home and Dinas´ parents were there and the girls were so loved and you could feel all the love in their home! Our hearts go out to your family. Connye and Jim Dillon
Connye and Jim Dillon
October 10, 2021
Our memories of Bubba and Dina will be in our hearts forever. They were the best friends. We will remember his laugh and walking over cookies to us for our grandson. God bless both of them.
Claude and Gail
Friend
October 9, 2021
I will think of and miss you my cousin's. I have fond memories of spending time with you in the summers as a kid. Could not wait to fly to NC and visit where you greeted me with a smile. I'm sad I won't see you again. I will think of you and miss you always. Rest in peace my beautiful, sweet cousins. I hope you are together as you always were in life. With love forever, Cristin.