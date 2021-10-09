Just read this. We are so very sorry. Had not seen Bubba and Dina in many years, we have wonderful memories of both during years of softball. When we would go to their home and Dinas´ parents were there and the girls were so loved and you could feel all the love in their home! Our hearts go out to your family. Connye and Jim Dillon

Connye and Jim Dillon October 10, 2021