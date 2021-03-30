Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edwin "Wyman" Cockman
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Cockman, Edwin "Wyman"

July 9, 1931 - March 28, 2021

Edwin "Wyman" Cockman passed away March 28, 2021 at Beacon Place. He was born in Guilford County July 9, 1931 to Grace and Ed Cockman. He graduated from Oak Ridge Military Academy High School and Junior College. He also attended Guilford College until he entered the military and served in Korea. He worked for McNeil Pharmaceuticals as a senior district manager for 37 years, and after retirement worked for Justice Insurance Agency. He enjoyed his weekly golf games, military and biblical history, but most of all his greatest joy was serving as teacher for a very special Sunday School class at Southside Baptist Church. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and donned his kilt each year at the Highland Games. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Revolution Lodge in Greensboro.

Wyman is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Mary Cockman, daughter Marilyn Southern and husband Tim of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and son Eric Cockman of Chesterbrook, PA, three grandchildren, Andrew Braxton, Nancy Cockman, and Ashley Braxton. He was also blessed with three great-grandsons, Rylan, Hunter, and Wyatt. He always said he hoped when he went to heaven, St. Peter would be waiting to greet him at the pearly gates with a dozen chocolate eclairs and a quart of sweet milk. Well done, thou good and faithful servant.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Sunshine and the rest of the staff at Cone Cancer Center in High Point, Dr. Stephen Hunter, and Allison, his Hospice nurse.

The celebration of life service will be held April 1, 2021 at Southside Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC at 2 p.m.

Due to Covid concerns, there will not be a family visitation before or after the service.

in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Greensboro and Southside Baptist Church, Greensboro.

Triad Cremations
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Southside Baptist Church
Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Triad Cremation Society, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We were honored to have met your father he was a delight.
Eric & Sandy Emery
April 2, 2021
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers today and in the days to come.
Kay Henson Moss
March 31, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Only had the pleasure of meeting him a few times but enjoyed our brief encounters. Go rest high with our savior.
Marty York
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results