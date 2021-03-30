Cockman, Edwin "Wyman"



July 9, 1931 - March 28, 2021



Edwin "Wyman" Cockman passed away March 28, 2021 at Beacon Place. He was born in Guilford County July 9, 1931 to Grace and Ed Cockman. He graduated from Oak Ridge Military Academy High School and Junior College. He also attended Guilford College until he entered the military and served in Korea. He worked for McNeil Pharmaceuticals as a senior district manager for 37 years, and after retirement worked for Justice Insurance Agency. He enjoyed his weekly golf games, military and biblical history, but most of all his greatest joy was serving as teacher for a very special Sunday School class at Southside Baptist Church. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and donned his kilt each year at the Highland Games. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Revolution Lodge in Greensboro.



Wyman is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Mary Cockman, daughter Marilyn Southern and husband Tim of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and son Eric Cockman of Chesterbrook, PA, three grandchildren, Andrew Braxton, Nancy Cockman, and Ashley Braxton. He was also blessed with three great-grandsons, Rylan, Hunter, and Wyatt. He always said he hoped when he went to heaven, St. Peter would be waiting to greet him at the pearly gates with a dozen chocolate eclairs and a quart of sweet milk. Well done, thou good and faithful servant.



The family would like to express their appreciation to Sunshine and the rest of the staff at Cone Cancer Center in High Point, Dr. Stephen Hunter, and Allison, his Hospice nurse.



The celebration of life service will be held April 1, 2021 at Southside Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC at 2 p.m.



Due to Covid concerns, there will not be a family visitation before or after the service.



in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Greensboro and Southside Baptist Church, Greensboro.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 30, 2021.