I am so sorry to hear of Elaine´s passing. My parents, Ray and Carolyn Carter, went to Sumner with Elaine. My father, and I also worked with her at Vicks/PG. She was a supportive,sweet, fun loving lady as well as a hard worker. She gave her all to the job as a worker and a group leader. I knew Connie when I was a child and have thought about the Fulk Family over the years as I would pass by their house. Prayers for you all for God´s peace as you endure this difficult time.

Kelsie (Kelly) Carter March 24, 2021