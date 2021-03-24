Fulk, Elaine Helen (Brown)
January 12, 1936 - March 21, 2021
On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Elaine Helen (Brown) Fulk, loving wife, sister, mother of four children, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of two, passed away peacefully surrounded by her adoring family at the age of 85.
Elaine was born on January 12, 1936, in High Point, NC to the late William Gordon Brown and Helen Mary Newton Brown. She attended Sumner High School before moving on to work for Richardson-Vicks Chemical, now Proctor and Gamble, retiring after over 25 years with the company. She married Ivy Lee Fulk on May 17, 1952, and the two celebrated 50 happy years. Together, they raised four children, Maxine, Connie, Lee, and Keith.
Elaine was an avid gardener and you could always find her tending to a new plant or manicuring her lawn. She loved to cook and entertain anyone who graced her kitchen. She enjoyed life and was always there to brighten the lives of others. It was often said that there wasn't a stranger that Elaine didn't know or didn't try to feed. Above all, she was most passionate about her family. She had a hand in raising not only four children but five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of whom lovingly referred to her as Mamaw. She was known for her compassion, incredible sense of humor, indomitable spirit, and not least of all her famous green beans. Elaine will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Ivy Lee Fulk. She is survived by her four children and spouses; Maxine Host-Madsen of Little River, Connie D'Englere (Paul) of Sugar Mountain, Lee Fulk (Mary) of Trinity, and Keith Fulk (Elaine) of Lexington; her five grandchildren, Jessica D'Englere, Matthew D'Englere, Caroline James, Kimberly Host-Madsen, and Paige Fulk; as well as her great-grandchildren, Jack Ivy D'Englere and Waylon James. She also leaves behind many extended family members and dear friends.
A private graveside service will be held for her immediate family. Any donations or contributions in her honor can be made to Goodwill or other local charity shops which she loved to frequent.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 24, 2021.