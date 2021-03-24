Menu
Elaine Helen Fulk
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Fulk, Elaine Helen (Brown)

January 12, 1936 - March 21, 2021

On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Elaine Helen (Brown) Fulk, loving wife, sister, mother of four children, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of two, passed away peacefully surrounded by her adoring family at the age of 85.

Elaine was born on January 12, 1936, in High Point, NC to the late William Gordon Brown and Helen Mary Newton Brown. She attended Sumner High School before moving on to work for Richardson-Vicks Chemical, now Proctor and Gamble, retiring after over 25 years with the company. She married Ivy Lee Fulk on May 17, 1952, and the two celebrated 50 happy years. Together, they raised four children, Maxine, Connie, Lee, and Keith.

Elaine was an avid gardener and you could always find her tending to a new plant or manicuring her lawn. She loved to cook and entertain anyone who graced her kitchen. She enjoyed life and was always there to brighten the lives of others. It was often said that there wasn't a stranger that Elaine didn't know or didn't try to feed. Above all, she was most passionate about her family. She had a hand in raising not only four children but five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of whom lovingly referred to her as Mamaw. She was known for her compassion, incredible sense of humor, indomitable spirit, and not least of all her famous green beans. Elaine will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Ivy Lee Fulk. She is survived by her four children and spouses; Maxine Host-Madsen of Little River, Connie D'Englere (Paul) of Sugar Mountain, Lee Fulk (Mary) of Trinity, and Keith Fulk (Elaine) of Lexington; her five grandchildren, Jessica D'Englere, Matthew D'Englere, Caroline James, Kimberly Host-Madsen, and Paige Fulk; as well as her great-grandchildren, Jack Ivy D'Englere and Waylon James. She also leaves behind many extended family members and dear friends.

A private graveside service will be held for her immediate family. Any donations or contributions in her honor can be made to Goodwill or other local charity shops which she loved to frequent.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 24, 2021.
My deepest sympathy to Elaine´s family, she truly had a mother´s heart. As my first team leader at Procter and Gamble, Elaine treated myself and my teammates as she would her own children. She constantly encouraged us and made sure that we had the things necessary to be successful on our jobs. Our loss is truly heaven´s gain. My prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Keivin Smith
March 27, 2021
Elaine was a delightful addition to any gathering. She was always engaging with her brilliant smile and quick wit. Such a lovely lady will certainly be missed! Sending sympathy to family and friends.
Nancy Kenerly
March 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Elaine´s passing. My parents, Ray and Carolyn Carter, went to Sumner with Elaine. My father, and I also worked with her at Vicks/PG. She was a supportive,sweet, fun loving lady as well as a hard worker. She gave her all to the job as a worker and a group leader. I knew Connie when I was a child and have thought about the Fulk Family over the years as I would pass by their house. Prayers for you all for God´s peace as you endure this difficult time.
Kelsie (Kelly) Carter
March 24, 2021
Connie, Maxine and boys. I was heart broken when I learned of Elaine´s passing. Every word I read was definitely her. Our years at Vicks were so enjoyable and I am so glad our paths crossed. You had a wonderful mother and I send my sympathy. Carol Burklin
Carol Burklin
March 24, 2021
