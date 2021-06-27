Elaine will always be one of the most special people in my life. From the moment I met and hired her in 1989 at the Center for Creative Leadership, I knew we would be lifelong friends. Her love, compassion and overall concern for me and my daughter made her like another mother to me. The lives she touched and impressed are immeasurable and heaven is so much better now that she resides there! Rest In Peace, sweet Ms Elaine! Lots of love, Mary Michaux

Mary Michaux Friend June 27, 2021