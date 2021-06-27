Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine Newnam
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
Newnam, Elaine

October 24, 1932 - June 19, 2021

On Saturday, June 19th, Elaine Leonard Newnam, 88, of Powell, TN died. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Newnam; her parents Millard and Kat Leonard; and her brother Steve Leonard, all of Greensboro, NC. She is survived by daughters Kathy (Mark) King of Powell, TN and Becky (Gary) Finger of Huntersville, NC; grandchildren Kristen (Scott) Carter, Kelly (Travis) Cunningham, Robbie Finger, and Abby Finger; great-grandchildren Kate and Mia, Brooks and Blake; nephew Taylor Leonard; nieces Lynn Omondi and Ashley Dalton; sister-in-law Donna Leonard, and life long friend, Nancy Smith.

Elaine was a life long member of Caraway Memorial Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC where she enjoyed being a choir member and held many leadership positions. She will be remembered by friends and family as a heartwarmingly creative author of personal books and cards. She was an avid reader, enjoyed music, and was a connoisseur of chocolate candy.

Considering private internment, please make donations in her honor to Caraway Memorial Methodist Church, 1301 16th Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 or charity of your choice.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Elaine will always be one of the most special people in my life. From the moment I met and hired her in 1989 at the Center for Creative Leadership, I knew we would be lifelong friends. Her love, compassion and overall concern for me and my daughter made her like another mother to me. The lives she touched and impressed are immeasurable and heaven is so much better now that she resides there! Rest In Peace, sweet Ms Elaine! Lots of love, Mary Michaux
Mary Michaux
Friend
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results