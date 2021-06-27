Newnam, Elaine
October 24, 1932 - June 19, 2021
On Saturday, June 19th, Elaine Leonard Newnam, 88, of Powell, TN died. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Newnam; her parents Millard and Kat Leonard; and her brother Steve Leonard, all of Greensboro, NC. She is survived by daughters Kathy (Mark) King of Powell, TN and Becky (Gary) Finger of Huntersville, NC; grandchildren Kristen (Scott) Carter, Kelly (Travis) Cunningham, Robbie Finger, and Abby Finger; great-grandchildren Kate and Mia, Brooks and Blake; nephew Taylor Leonard; nieces Lynn Omondi and Ashley Dalton; sister-in-law Donna Leonard, and life long friend, Nancy Smith.
Elaine was a life long member of Caraway Memorial Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC where she enjoyed being a choir member and held many leadership positions. She will be remembered by friends and family as a heartwarmingly creative author of personal books and cards. She was an avid reader, enjoyed music, and was a connoisseur of chocolate candy.
Considering private internment, please make donations in her honor to Caraway Memorial Methodist Church, 1301 16th Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 or charity of your choice
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.