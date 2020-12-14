Hodges, Elbert H.
Elbert Howard Hodges, 81, went to his heavenly home on December 12, 2020, in the presence of his wife Bradeana, his son Rickie, his daughters Patricia and Vicky, his nieces Crystal and Lexi, and other family.
A 2:00 p.m. graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at McLeansville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:00 p.m. in the Family Life Center.
Elbert was born on February 5, 1939 in Brooklet, Georgia, to the late Andrew and Ula Mae Hodges. Prior to his decline in health he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed gardening and attending auctions and watching the Gaithers' gospel shows. He was a member of Mcleansville Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Hodges, Tuck Hodges, and Terri Hodges; his sisters Polly Hicks, Beritha Richardson; sister-in-law Lea Hodges; brother-in-law Guy Hicks, Will Richardson; and his son-in-law Edward "Bo" Bohanan.
Elbert is survived by his wife, Bradeana Hodges of the home; son, Rickie Hodges of McLeansville; daughters, Patricia Bohanan of Burlington and Vicky Hodges-Winters (Charles) of Gibsonville; stepdaughter Tina Sawyers (Jason) of Reidsville; stepsons Michael Warf (Jennifer) of Collinsville, Va, and James Bayne (Michelle) of Reidsville; grandchildren Aron Keiger, Korban and Kaleb Faircloth, Benjamin Sawyers (Hunter), Payten and Jaxen Bayne; great-grandchildren Dylan and Elijah Keiger; brother, David Hodges of Georgia; sisters, Julie Hodges of Georgia, Regina Calvert (Kenneth) of South Carolina, and Diana Renew (Bobby) of South Carolina; brother-in-law Bruce Loftis (Carol); sisters-in-law Peggy Loftis (Paul), Lois Hodges, Mary Lou Sizemore, numerous nieces and nephews, and special niece Crystal Sizemore.
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to AuthoraCare, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27405.
