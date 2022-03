Rhudy, Elena "Elly"March 10, 1930 - March 14, 2022Elena "Elly" Rhudy passed away peacefully at her home, on Monday, March 14th, just days after her 92nd birthday, surrounded by her loving family.A Memorial Mass will be said at 10AM Monday March 21st, at Our Lady of Grace Cathlolic Church, in Greensboro, NC