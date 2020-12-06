Elizabeth Anne Hintz Albright
Greensboro — Elizabeth Anne Hintz Albright, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Greensboro, NC. Anne was born in Elmira, NY to her loving parents, the late John A. and Elizabeth Holleran Hintz. She is also predeceased by sisters Mary Jurusik and Joan McCann, sister-in-law June Palmer and brothers-in-law Donald Jurusik, William M. McCann and Lee Palmer, niece Alice Jurusik Kane. Anne is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 60 years, Robert F. Albright (Bob), her children and spouses, Michael Albright and Glenn Vanover, of Raleigh, NC, David and Sabrina Albright, grandchildren Sierra Rose and Benjamin of Union City, CA, Karen and Steve Walker of Julian, NC, beloved sister and brother-in-law Jean and PJ D'Abbracci of Penn Yan, NY, brother John Hintz of Elmira Heights, NY, sister-in law Lynn Troy of Elmira, NY, dear lifelong friend Mary Ann Coddington of Winter Haven, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews across the country.
Anne graduated from Elmira Catholic H.S. and worked in the accountancy and financial fields in both NY and NC for many years. She made countless friends at work and life due to her friendly, outgoing personality, People naturally gravitated toward her.
Anne was a self-taught gourmet cook and passionately loved to bowl and dance with her husband. She also adored UNC Tarheel basketball and professional golf, namely her favorite player, Tiger Woods.
Anne was an incredibly strong woman and entirely devoted to her faith in God. She wasn't afraid of what was to come and was prepared for the next step in her journey. Her greatest passion was her family. We learned what family means and its importance from her. It's impossible to put into words what her loss means to us.
The family extends its sincere gratitude to the many wonderful caregivers at Verra Spring Assisted Living in Greensboro. The loving care, attention, and friendship they extended to our mother was truly a blessing. A Catholic Mass honoring Anne's memory will be held at a future date in Greensboro.
Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America
at P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA. 18901 or the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Michigan Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20017.
Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 6, 2020.